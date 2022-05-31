Bi-Weekly Flow Monitoring Report: Spontaneous Return of Undocumented Afghan Migrants from Pakistan (07 to 20 May 2022)

OVERVIEW

IOM Pakistan collects data on the outflows of undocumented Afghan migrants at the Torkham and Chaman border crossing points in an effort to better understand the migration movements of undocumented Afghan migrants returning to Afghanistan from Pakistan. This exercise is part of the European Union funded project “Displacement Tracking Matrix Regional Evidence for Migration Analysis and Policy (DTM REMAP)”.

From 07 to 20 May 2022, 5,147 undocumented Afghan migrants returned to Afghanistan, including 336 through the Torkham border point and 4,811 through the Chaman border point. During the reporting period, border authorities facilitated the return of 93 individuals due to the lack of legal documentation to remain in Pakistan. Therefore, information concerning these 93 individuals is not included in the report analysis.

HIGHLIGHTS