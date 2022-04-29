Bi-Weekly Flow Monitoring Report: Spontaneous Return of Undocumented Afghan Migrants from Pakistan (09 Apr to 22 Apr 2022)

OVERVIEW

IOM Pakistan collects data on the outflows of undocumented Afghan migrants at the Torkham and Chaman border crossing points in an effort to better understand the migration movements of undocumented Afghan migrants returning to Afghanistan from Pakistan. This exercise is part of the European Union funded project “Displacement Tracking Matrix Regional Evidence for Migration Analysis and Policy (DTM REMAP)”.

From 09 April to 22 April 2022, 893 undocumented Afghan migrants returned to Afghanistan, including 72 through the Torkham border point and 821 through the Chaman border point. During the reporting period, border authorities facilitated the return of 111 individuals due to the lack of legal documentation to remain in Pakistan. Therefore, information concerning these 111 individuals is not included in the report analysis.

HIGHLIGHTS

• During the reporting period, 10% of returnees were categorized as vulnerable persons, mainly chronically ill and elderly.

• In Pakistan, the primary occupations reported by majority of returnees were: unskilled labor (69%), skilled labor (21%) and business (10%).

• All returnees were carrying household items, cash, personal belongings and productive assets when interviewed. They also travelled with additional items, such as productive assets (89%) and transportation or private vehicles (3%).

• The average cost of travelling from Pakistan to Afghanistan reported was 21,176 PKR per family.

• The top 3 challenges returnees expected to face in Afghanistan were: arranging for livelihoods, settling into a new city and finding income opportunities.