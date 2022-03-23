Barely Above Water: Challenges of National and Local NGOs Navigating Humanitarian Space In the New Afghan Context - ACBAR Briefing Paper, March 2022

Executive Summary

This Briefing Paper is developed by ACBAR and draws on the discussions in ACBAR’s Advocacy Working Group (AWG), feedback received from ACBAR members in the development of two Position Papers (Overcoming Challenges in Humanitarian and Development Operations in Afghanistan; and Critical Humanitarian Needs and Recommendations) by the AWG, NGO Roundtables conducted by ACBAR at the provincial level, two online surveys (Survey on Impact of Freezing Afghan Assets on National NGOs and AWG Survey on Challenges Faced by NNGOs in Afghanistan); and an online consultation conducted solely with 72 Local/National NGOs1 to map their challenges and seek recommendations to facilitate a principled response. Common challenges echoed in consultations broadly fall into three main areas: 1) Grave concerns regarding financial access and liquidity challenges; 2) Bureaucratic access and impediments along with operational challenges linked to funding constraints, political instability, and governance; 3)

Women’s mobility and participation challenges in the work force.