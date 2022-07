The ARCS has begun distributing of food items to 2500 drought-affected families in Balkh district of Balkh province. The aid was also distributed to 400 families in the Alam Khel, Baba Yousaf, Boka, Gadakhel and Ghondi villages yesterday.

In the assistance each family received 50 kg of flour, 24.5 kg of rice, 5 kg of sugar, 10 liters of oil and some other items. It has been decided that within a week the aid will be distributed to 2500 families.