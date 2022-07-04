Balkh: July 4, 2022

The Afghan Red Crescent Society distributed food items to 550 drought-affected and needy families in the Nawabad Sardaran, Nawabad Afamlak, Hazrat Usman, Khwaja Sang Lais, Da Razi, Da Qazi, and Taka Turkman areas of the capital of Balkh province.

In the aid each family received 27500 kg of flour, 13475 kg of rice, 2750 kg of sugar, 1100 kg of salt, 5500 kg of oil, 550 kg of green tea and 550 packets of biscuits. It has been decided that within a week the aid will be distributed to 2500 families by the ARCS.