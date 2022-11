ARCS distributed 8 foodstuffs to 400 drought-hit and vulnerable families in Darem district of Badakhshan province. The afore-mentioned aid included a total of 40 tons flour, around 10 tons rice, 4000 liters oil, 3200 kg beans, 2 tons sugar, 800 kg salt, 400 kg green tea and 400 packets of (BP-5) biscuits, where each family received 100-kg flour, 24.5-kg rice, 10-liter oil, 8-kg beans, 1-kg green tea, 2 packets salt, 5-kg sugar and a packet of (BP-5) biscuit.