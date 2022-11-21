Badakhshan (Nov 21 2022)

On 19th November, ARCS distributed foodstuffs provided by the appeals program of IFRC to 400 vulnerable & drought-hit families, who were surveyed in the Shahr-e-Bazorg district of Badakhshan province. In the aforementioned aid, each family received 50 kg flour, 24.5-kg rice, 5-liter oil, 8 kg beans, 1 kg green tea, 2 packets of salt, 5 kg sugar, and a packet of (BP-5) biscuits. It's commendable that before this, ARCS also distributed the same type of aid to 400 vulnerable and drought-hit families in the Shaghnan district of the very province.