Australia's response to the Afghanistan earthquake (26 June 2022)

Australia will provide additional emergency relief of $1 million to support the people of Afghanistan, following the devastating earthquake on the 22nd June.

This is on top of the $140 million in assistance pledged to Afghanistan since September 2021.

The earthquake has caused extensive loss of life, homes and livelihoods, with the full effects still to be determined. This tragedy comes at a time when the humanitarian needs in Afghanistan are greater than ever.

Our support will be delivered through UN agencies already operating in the affected area, and will go towards providing shelter, food and medical support for those in need.

The Australian Government extend its deepest condolences to the people of Afghanistan, and the Afghan-Australian community.

