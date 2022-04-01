Australia support to Afghanistan (1 April 2022)

Australia will commit an additional $40 million in response to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan for 2022.

This commitment made overnight at the UN Afghanistan Conference, builds on the $100 million in additional humanitarian assistance announced in September 2021.

Australia's additional funding will provide life-saving food supplies to vulnerable Afghans including women and children, and address other urgent needs such as health, gender-based violence and shelter.

Economic collapse and a lack of essential services are exacerbating the impact of the conflict, as Afghanistan also faces the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing drought. Afghans across all 34 provinces face high levels of food insecurity. More than half of Afghan children under five are at risk of acute malnutrition.

Australia is committed to the Women, Peace and Security agenda including the full and meaningful participation of women in society and economic life.

Women have a vital role in addressing the crisis in Afghanistan. Their meaningful participation is necessary for the stability and prosperity of Afghanistan.

The Taliban has broken its commitment to allow women and girls access to education. We strongly condemn this decision and call for its immediate reversal.

Australia joins international partners in condemning the deteriorating situation for women and girls in Afghanistan, including restrictions on education, work and freedom of movement.

Australia continues to stand in solidarity with the Afghan people.

