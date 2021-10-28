Australia’s humanitarian and COVID assistance

Australia is supporting people affected by some of the most severe humanitarian crises across the world, including those related to, and exacerbated by, the COVID-19 pandemic.

We will provide an additional $4.5 million through our bilateral program to support the COVID-19 response in Myanmar. This funding will be provided to the Access to Health Fund, delivered through the UN Office for Project Services.

It will be used to procure emergency supplies, provide medical treatment and support COVID-19 prevention and control measures. Part of the funding will be allocated to mental health support to help address the impact of the political and health crises in Myanmar. Australia is also providing assistance on efforts to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Tigray and neighbouring regions of northern Ethiopia. Nearly one year into the conflict, the UN estimates 7 million people need humanitarian support. Australia has already provided support to the World Food Programme and is now providing a further $3 million to the International Committee of the Red Cross.

This funding is in addition to our existing assistance responding to humanitarian crises globally, including in Afghanistan. Australia announced on 13 September that we will contribute $100 million in humanitarian assistance for the people of Afghanistan. This includes $65 million in immediate life-saving assistance and support to displaced people and Afghan refugees, and at least $35 million in ongoing humanitarian assistance to 2024.

