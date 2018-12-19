Attacks on Health Trends in Afghanistan: From January until November 2018

Highlights

Although the number of attacks appear to be decreasing, the casualities and losses in resources is rising. The nature of the attacks has significantly changed and the effects of the attacks are becoming more severe;

An alarming number of Health Personnel has been attacked. Health Personnel are constantly being harassed, detained, kidnapped or the worst happens and they get killed. A total number of 17 Health Personnel were killed during multiple attacks this year;

During August in Nangarhar, 23 Health Personnel were forced to the frontlines of the conflict to provide medical assistance in addition to the ambulances commandeered for the same purposes and the militarization of Health Facilities;