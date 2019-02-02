02 Feb 2019

Attacks on Health Trends in Afghanistan: From January until December 2018

Infographic
from World Health Organization, US Agency for International Development, Health Cluster
Published on 01 Feb 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (329.86 KB)

Highlights

  • Although the number of attacks appear to be decreasing, the casualities and losses in resources is rising. The nature of the attacks has significantly changed and the effects of the attacks are becoming more severe;

  • An alarming number of Health Personnel has been attacked. Health Personnel are constantly being harassed, detained, kidnapped or the worst happens and they get killed. A total number of 17 Health Personnel were killed during multiple attacks this year;

  • During August in Nangarhar, 23 Health Personnel were forced to the frontlines of the conflict to provide medical assistance in addition to the ambulances commandeered for the same purposes and the militarization of Health Facilities;

  • Complex Attacks and Air Strikes are becoming a very big threat. More than 12 Health Personnel were injured and more than 7 Health Personnel were killed in addition to at least 7 Health Facilities have been damaged or completely destroyed due to such attacks;

