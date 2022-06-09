Attacks on Health Care Bi-Monthly News Brief 18-31 May 2022

SHCC Attacks on Health Care

The section aligns with the definition of attacks on health care used by the Safeguarding Health in Conflict Coalition (SHCC).

Africa

Cameroon

19 May 2022: Update: Two MSF staff, who were arrested on 27 December following the transfer by ambulance of an injured patient, have been provisionally released from prison. Two others remain detained. Source: MSF Western & Central Africa

Central African Republic

28 May 2022: In Moyenne-Sido locality, Ouham prefecture, a 46-year-old medicine dispenser from MSF was shot three times at his home by a member of the armed forces, and a few hours later, died of his wounds in the Kabo Hospital. Sources: MSF and MSF International

Mali

26 May 2022: In Gao city, gunmen assaulted a woman at a medical centre. Source: ACLED1

Mozambique

26 May 2022: Near Muaguiden, Cabo Delgado province, suspected Islamist militia members attacked a car carrying staff and medicine from the Meluco's District of Health, Women and Social Action Services. One person disappeared while others escaped the attack. Computer equipment, money and mobile phones were robbed. The car was later recovered. Source: ACLED1

South Sudan

19 May 2022: In Nimule town, Magwi county, Eastern Equatoria state, suspected cattle keepers from Jonglei state dragged a medical officer in his late 50s out of a health centre and cut his throat using a knife, killing him. According to the 2021 SHCC report, 12 health workers were killed in South Sudan in 2021, and a further 12 were injured.Sources: Radio Tamazuj, Sudans Post and WHOSSA2 As reported on 20 May 2022: In Mundri West county, Western Equatoria state, MSF has pulled out from the Mundri Primary Health Care Centre since last month for unspecified reasons. Source: Radio Tamazu