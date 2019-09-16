Assistance to Legislative Bodies of Afghanistan (ALBA) (April 2013 – March 2018)

The Assistance to Legislative Bodies of Afghanistan (ALBA) project supported the development of the Afghan Parliament as a strong, effective and independent legislative institution. The United States Agency for International Development has assisted Afghanistan’s current National Assembly since its inception and continued to provide training to the members in both houses, political staff, administrative and leadership offices. ALBA focused on committees as the driving engine for the Parliament. In addition to institutionalizing parliamentary procedures and development, ALBA activities improved Parliament’s constituency outreach efforts, communications, and coordination at the sub-national level.