The Assistance Of The German Peace Village Organization With ARCS High School

On 5th November, the German Peace Village organization donated 20 laptops, a machine of copy along with 13 item educational materials to 961 male and female students of Mashal Bayat school of ARCS. The aforementioned instructional materials were handed over and distributed to the students in the presence of Mr. Khalid Ahmad Hamid, Deputy Secretary General of ARCS in operational affairs, Mr. Noor-Ul-Haq "Yousufi", director of Human Resources, and Mrs. Claudia, the in-charge-of German Peace Village organization.

During the distribution of educational materials to the students, Mr. Khalid Ahmed Hamid, Deputy Secretary General of ARCS in operational affairs, besides welcoming the guests and participants thanked the German Peace Village Organization, who has always helped ARCS in various sections without any condition or preference, furthermore, Mr. Hamid requested the officials of German Peace Village to support ARCS in increasing the capacity of its employees.

Later Mrs. Claudia, the in charge of the German Peace Village organization, told the students: It is a moment of pleasure that we offer such small gifts to you. The students of Afghanistan schools, especially you, are the future of your country.

I hope that these gifts will lead to your mental and practical growth.