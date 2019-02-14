Assessment of one heavy Snowfall affected family – Said Abad village-Bamyan center district of Bamyan province

Date of Assessment: 05-Feb-2019

Subject: Joint Assessment report of one Heavy Snowfall family from Said Abad village of Bamyan center district-Bamyan province.

Incident Source of Information:

ANDMA

Assessment and Distribution conducted by:

• Enayatullah (IOM)

• Mohammad Aman Akhlaqi (ANDMA)

Incident Summary:

Based on an initial report received from ANDMA the heavy snowfall affected one family in Said Abad village of Bamyan center district of Bamyan, The incident happened on 05-Feb-2019

Assessment Team Observation:

A joint assessment has been conducted in Said Abad village of Bamyan center district of Bamyan province with participation of IOM and ANDMA. Base on initial report it was necessary to assess this family to find out the gaps and needs of the affected family.

During the assessment, the team found that the heavy snowfall incident affected 1 family, their house hase been destroyed completely and they were not able to stay inside of the house, the family already left this house and living with the host families in the same village.

The team suggests providing them one ESK, one family module, one blanket module, one winter clothing module and one solar module for affected family. According to the assessment team decision in the field IOM decided to provide one ESK, one family module, one blanket module, one winter clothing module and one solar module while ANDMA will provide Food items to the affected family.

Distribution of IOM NFIs and outcomes:

After joint assessment IOM decided to provide one ESK, one family module, one blanket module, one winter clothing module and one solar module while ANDMA will provide Food items to the affected family. The main purpose of these NFIs is to reduce their vulnerability and needs. on 06-Feb-2019 IOM distributed one ESK, one family module, one blanket module, one winter clothing module and one solar module to the affected family in Said Abad village of Bamyan center district of Bamyan province.

Water and Sanitation:

The main source of water for this family is piping system.

Shelter:

The residence of Said Abad village people had normal live.

Food:

The main income of affected household in this village is daily work and other people in this village have government and jobs with NGOs, also some people is busy with their agriculture lands, the affected family is in normal need of food in about after one month as they bring it from Bamyan center Bazar or markets which is around 3 km away from this village.

NFI and Household Items:

The family who left his house needs NFIs i.e. family tent, family module, winter clothing, blanket, and solar modules to reduce their vulnerability.

Health and Hygienic:

The residences of this village are between 4 to 5 km away from their health facilities or Bamyan central hospital.