Afghanistan
Assault Afghanistan – Attacks on schools (DG ECHO, UN, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 April 2021)
- Following the recent fighting in the Arghandab district in the province of Kandahar, which involved airstrikes and the use of vehicle borne explosive devices, civilian buildings were heavily damaged. Ten schools were damaged of which six are dedicated to the education of girls.
- The Ministry for Education appealed to humanitarian partners working in the field education to support the reopening of the schools. The Ministry will share details on the situation in Kandahar on 18 April, at a meeting of the ‘Education in Emergency’ working group.