Afghanistan + 7 more
Asia Pacific Regional Humanitarian Update Situation Report, 31 Aug 2021
Attachments
HIGHLIGHTS
AFGHANISTAN: Humanitarian needs assessments and response activities continue.
MYANMAR: 3 million people targeted for assistance as humanitarian situation compounded by COVID-19 and floods
INDONESIA: Surge of COVID-19 cases driven by the Delta variant of concern
PHILIPPINES: CERF funds Anticipatory Action pilot for cyclone response
CAMBODIA: United Nations supports national COVID19 vaccination roll-out
KEY FIGURES
18.4M People in Need in Afghanistan (2021)
11M People in Need in Pakistan (2021)
1.3M People in Rohingya Joint Response Plan
3M People targeted for assistance in Myanmar
- UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
- To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.