Asia Pacific Regional Humanitarian Update Situation Report, 31 Aug 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

AFGHANISTAN: Humanitarian needs assessments and response activities continue.

MYANMAR: 3 million people targeted for assistance as humanitarian situation compounded by COVID-19 and floods

INDONESIA: Surge of COVID-19 cases driven by the Delta variant of concern

PHILIPPINES: CERF funds Anticipatory Action pilot for cyclone response

CAMBODIA: United Nations supports national COVID19 vaccination roll-out

KEY FIGURES

18.4M People in Need in Afghanistan (2021)

11M People in Need in Pakistan (2021)

1.3M People in Rohingya Joint Response Plan

3M People targeted for assistance in Myanmar