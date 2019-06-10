Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (4 - 10 June 2019)

AFGHANISTAN

Some 6.25 million people received humanitarian assistance in 2018 across Afghanistan, a quarter more than the initial target of 5.2 million, according to the just-released Humanitarian Response Plan year-end report for 2018.

More people were reached with health, nutrition, protection and food security assistance than originally planned, in response to the high needs generated by last year’s drought. The report noted however that “without addressing these underlying development challenges,

Afghanistan will remain vulnerable to humanitarian crises from natural and political shocks.”

INDONESIA

The Mt Sinabung volcano in North Sumatra erupted on the 9 June, creating an ash column of around 7,000 meters above its summit, according to the Centre for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (CVGHM).

The volcano is currently classified at Level III. The authorities have established a no-activity zone at a radius of 3 km from the summit of the volcano, as well as 5 km to the south-east and 4 km to the north-east. There not been any reports of damages or casualties.

MYANMAR

Fighting between the Myanmar Military and the Arakan Army continues in Rakhine State with intensified clashes in Minbya Township on 2-3 June, displacing some 1,000 people to Minbya Town. According to reports, there have been multiple incidents of mine explosions in recent weeks, with civilian injuries and deaths. Also, a 14-year-old girl was killed by artillery shelling when a monastery was hit. On 7 June, the Myanmar Government authorized the Military “to use all necessary force” to combat the Arakan Army, including deploying helicopters, while instructing the forces to use “great care” to avoid harming civilians.

