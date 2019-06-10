10 Jun 2019

Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (4 - 10 June 2019)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 10 Jun 2019
preview
Download PDF (1.72 MB)

AFGHANISTAN

Some 6.25 million people received humanitarian assistance in 2018 across Afghanistan, a quarter more than the initial target of 5.2 million, according to the just-released Humanitarian Response Plan year-end report for 2018.
More people were reached with health, nutrition, protection and food security assistance than originally planned, in response to the high needs generated by last year’s drought. The report noted however that “without addressing these underlying development challenges,
Afghanistan will remain vulnerable to humanitarian crises from natural and political shocks.”

6 million people reached with humanitarian assistance

INDONESIA

The Mt Sinabung volcano in North Sumatra erupted on the 9 June, creating an ash column of around 7,000 meters above its summit, according to the Centre for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (CVGHM).
The volcano is currently classified at Level III. The authorities have established a no-activity zone at a radius of 3 km from the summit of the volcano, as well as 5 km to the south-east and 4 km to the north-east. There not been any reports of damages or casualties.

MYANMAR

Fighting between the Myanmar Military and the Arakan Army continues in Rakhine State with intensified clashes in Minbya Township on 2-3 June, displacing some 1,000 people to Minbya Town. According to reports, there have been multiple incidents of mine explosions in recent weeks, with civilian injuries and deaths. Also, a 14-year-old girl was killed by artillery shelling when a monastery was hit. On 7 June, the Myanmar Government authorized the Military “to use all necessary force” to combat the Arakan Army, including deploying helicopters, while instructing the forces to use “great care” to avoid harming civilians.

1,000 people displaced

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.