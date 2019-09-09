Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (3 - 9 September 2019)

MYANMAR

More than 1,600 people remain displaced in northern Shan following an upsurge in violence in August when three members of the Northern Alliance attacked strategic Military sites in Mandalay Region and northern Shan State. Most people are expected to return to their villages this week from temporary shelters. More than 1,500 of those still displaced people are in Kutkai Township, where clashes have been fierce, with heavy artillery attacks, planting of explosive devices and general banditry on the roads. Parties to the conflict have agreed to meet for talks aimed at a bilateral ceasefire, while a unilateral ceasefire put in place by the Military was extended for a short time until 21 September.

1,600 people displaced

DPR KOREA / RO KOREA

According to the official Korean Central News Agency (KNCA), Tropical Cyclone Lingling made landfall in South Hwanghae Province on 7 September, reportedly killing five people and injuring three others, as well as damaging or destroying 460 houses and 15 public buildings. The storm also reportedly inundated 46,200 hectares of farmland. Before reaching DPRK, the storm passed the Republic of Korea, killing three people and injuring another 27 people, according to RO Korean authorities. The storm knocked out power to more than 161,000 homes in RO Korea and at least 18 homes were flooded, 35 vessels capsized or were damaged while being evacuated at ports, and more than 100 schools were damaged.

LAO PDR / THAILAND

Tropical depression Podul and tropical depression Kajiki have both passed over southern and central Lao PDR since the end of August, bringing torrential rain and floods in southern Lao and in northern areas of Thailand. In Thailand, 7 provinces remained affected by flood waters and the Thai Government is leading relief operations with support from the Thai Red Cross, the Royal Family and the private sector. In Lao PDR, flooding in six provinces were reported and affected at least 220,000 people. The Lao Government is mobilizing funding, personnel and essential supplies, and has requested for specific support from Disaster Emergency Logistics System of ASEAN.

220,000 people affected

AFGHANISTAN

In another week of violence in the country, two explosions in Kabul on 2 September and 5 September reportedly killed and injured dozens of civilians. Fighting in Kunduz and Pul-e Khumri city that began last week displaced thousands of people, though the majority have reportedly returned home. Humanitarian assistance was mobilized for some 1,568 people in need in the city of Kunduz. The main roads remain closed, blocking the movement of civilians and essential goods. In the East, over 4,000 people displaced by military operations in Surkhrod district, Nangarhar province on 29 August were assisted with food, relief items, water, and sanitation, as of 7 September. Fighting impacting civilians was also reported in other parts of the country, including in the western city of Farah on 6 September.