Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot ( 3 - 9 May 2022)

PAPUA NEW GUINEA

On Friday, 6 May, a conflict broke out between the Nomali and Aiyel clans of Paiam Station in Porgera, Enga Province. According to the District Administrator, 9 people, all men, have been confirmed killed to date and 30 houses and a lodging facility were destroyed. The District Administrator estimates about 2,000 displaced people have fled the conflict-affected area and are staying with relatives in nearby villages; some have fled to Wabag town. Another 3,000 people in Porgera are estimated to be affected by the violence. Three elementary schools, a primary and a secondary school in Porgera have all closed until further notice. Defence personnel and police officers have been deployed by the national government to Porgera, where the situation remains tense.

AFGHANISTAN

Heavy and unseasonal rainfall across large parts of Afghanistan on the 3 May caused flash flooding events directly affecting an estimated 3,400 people. Local reports indicate that at least 13 people died including in Badghis (five), Baghlan (four), Hirat (one), Kunduz (one) and Parwan (two) provinces. Some 1,270 houses were either destroyed (437) or damaged (833). The number of affected people is expected to increase as assessments are completed.

Inter-agency assessment and response teams have been mobilized to assist affected families with nearly 3,400 people assessed and over 1,000 supported with temporary shelter and food assistance so far. Other immediate relief items to be provided include: multipurpose cash, tents, emergency latrines and shelter kits as well as water, sanitation, hygiene, and health services.

MYANMAR

In southeast Myanmar, an escalation of armed clashes between the Myanmar Armed Forces (MAF) and the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) has been reported in Kyainseikgyi and Myawaddy townships in Kayin State and Bilin township in Mon State over the past two weeks. As a result, approximately 8,460 people in Bilin township, 4,750 people in Kyarinseikgyi township and 500 people in Myawaddy township were displaced, according to UN data. The situation remains dynamic and in parallel, more than 1,000 IDPs have returned to Bilin township over the past week.

In Tanintharyi Region, the fighting between the MAF and a People’s Defence Force (PDF) in Palaw township has resulted in the displacement of 1,000 people who fled to safer areas or into the jungle. Overall, across the southeast, as of 2 May, 249,500 people remain displaced because of the conflict and insecurity since February 2021. Nationwide, as of 2 May, there are 936,700 people displaced, including 590,100 who have fled since February 2021.