Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (27 August - 2 September 2019)

MYANMAR

The recent upsurge in conflict in northern Shan State between the Myanmar Military and the Northern Alliance has displaced nearly 8,000 people as of 31 August. Since 17 August to date, more than 4,000 people have returned home, leaving about 3,500 displaced in Lashio, Hseni and Kutkai townships as of 2 September. The situation is fluid with people travelling back and forth between displacement sites and places of origin.

Government agencies are providing relief items and cash assistance. As of 30 August, the conflict has killed 11 civilians and injured 25 (mostly women). On 31 August, representatives of the Government’s Peace Commission and the Northern Alliance held talks. On the same day, the Military extended a unilateral ceasefire until 21 September with the aim to enter into talks for a bilateral peace agreement.

INDONESIA

Civil unrest and protests in Papua and West Papua provinces, which began two weeks ago as a student protest and later developed into larger pro-independence demonstrations, have started to subside. In some areas, the protests escalated into violent clashes, resulting in civilian and military deaths and the destruction of buildings, notably in Deiyai Regency and the city of Jayapura. An internet blackout across Papua and West Papua provinces remains in place.

According to media reports, up to 6,000 police and military personnel have been deployed in response to the demonstrations. While markets and banks are open, schools remain closed while protests continue.

VIET NAM / THAILAND

Tropical Storm Podul made landfall in Vietnam on 30 August, bringing heavy rains that triggered flooding and landslides in the northern and north central provinces, killing at least six people, damaging 1,200 houses and submerging 400 others. The storm reached Thailand as a tropical depression on 31 August, affecting close to 40,000 households in 26 provinces, mainly in the Northeast of Thailand. Although the water level is receding, some part of the 9 provinces remain affected by flash floods. Provincial teams from the Thai Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation are leading the relief efforts together with the Thai Red Cross. More rain is forecast in northeastern Thailand on 2-4 September.

AFGHANISTAN

Up to 5 civilians were reportedly killed and 56 injured in the city of Kunduz during heavy clashes between the Taliban and Afghanistan National Security Forces on 31 August. A number of civilians reportedly moved to safer locations within the city. On 1 September, clashes were reported in Pul-e Khumri, Baghlan Province, where an unconfirmed number of civilian casualties have been reported. As of 2 September, some areas of the city have seen a reduction of fighting, while the volatile situation in other areas has caused some displacement to nearby villages, despite ongoing insecurity on exit routes out of the city.

