Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (26 Jun - 2 July 2018)

AFGHANISTAN

In Badghis Province, ongoing drought has reportedly displaced nearly 4,000 people to the provincial centre Qala-e-Naw. Humanitarian assessments of these latest arrivals have commenced. The additional displacement of between 70 and 100 people due to drought has also been reported within contested areas of Ghorak district, Helmand Province.

In Khogyani, Nangarhar, unknown men killed three guards at a high school and set fire to the administration room, the school laboratory and the storage. Currently, a total of 30 schools are closed in the Eastern Region depriving more than 15,000 children of their education.

PAPUA NEW GUINEA

On 25 June, the National Department of Health of Papua New Guinea (PNG) and the World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed an outbreak of polio in Morobe Province which began in April, following laboratory confirmation on 22 June. The PNG Government, supported by WHO and UNICEF, has launched outbreak response activities in the affected and neighbouring provinces, including conducting large-scale immunization campaigns and strengthening surveillance systems. As of 25 June, 845 children have been vaccinated.

INDONESIA

On 27 June, Mount Agung in Karangasem District, Bali, started to erupt. Mount Agung is currently at Level III alert status, indicating an eruption can happen at any time. The volcano started spewing a thick gas and thin ash up 2,000 meters above the peak. Ash rain was observed to the west and southwest of the volcano, in an area 7 km from the summit. A 4 km “no-activity” zone has been established. More than 300 people from three villages have been displaced, with local and national authorities providing assistance to affected people. Further eruptions are likely

PHILIPPINES

As of 27 June, 87,000 people remain displaced due to armed conflict in Marawi. To date, almost 300,000 people have moved back to their home barangays, or to transitional shelters or transfer sites. An estimated 28,000 families, originally from the Most Affected Areas are not expected to be able to return home within the next 18 months. People living in transitional shelters and transfer sites continue to experience shortages of food and clean water.

BANGLADESH

Between 25 June and 1 July, more than 900 people living in refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar were affected by heavy rain, landslides and strong winds, with 26 households displaced. More than 90 educational facilities were damaged, and 35 have been decommissioned, affecting almost 10,000 children. Repair of access roads, culverts, bridges and infrastructure is ongoing to mitigate against the impacts of further heavy rain.