Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (26 April - 2 May 2022)

AFGHANISTAN

While humanitarian assistance is driving down severe food insecurity in several regions of Afghanistan, the number of people facing insufficient food consumption remains alarmingly high, with only 7 percent of people reported having enough to eat in March. The results of an ongoing Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) assessment are expected soon. Currently, 22.8 million people in Afghanistan are acutely food insecure (IPC 3 and 4). In April, WFP reached 12 million people with food & nutrition support. Between January and March 2022, humanitarian partners reached 18 million people with at least one form of humanitarian assistance, including 17.6 million vulnerable people; 174,000 cross-border returnees; 74,000 refugees; 66,000 people affected by floods and other weather-related events; and 65,000 newly displaced people. While this represents a broad reach in absolute terms, millions will require multiple rounds of assistance over the course of the year to survive. The response was enabled by a combination of new funding in 2022 (US$600 million) and funds carried over from 2021 (US$542 million). However, $US3.8 billion (86 per cent) of the US$4.4 billion required to deliver humanitarian assistance in 2022 remains unfunded.

PAPUA NEW GUINEA

Civilians are being displaced by an outbreak of violence in Wau Local Level Government (LLG), Bulolo District, Morobe Province. A total of 12 deaths has been reported, and at least 773 people remain displaced in three locations, either in informal shelters or with relatives. A total of 157 houses were destroyed. As of the time of reporting, the inter-clan fighting has subsided and there have been no further deaths or displacements. Peace negotiations are expected to begin soon. The three schools affected by the violence remain closed. Only a small number of the 700 students affected by this protracted closure have enrolled in other schools.

While food, NFI and medicines have been provided to the affected communities, additional emergency food rations, tarpaulins, clothing, blankets, cooking utensils and medical supplies are still needed. An appeal has been submitted to the provincial authorities for further assistance.

MYANMAR

The humanitarian situation in Myanmar’s northwest remains alarming due to the escalation of armed clashes between the Myanmar Armed Forces and local People’s Defence Forces and/or the Chinland Defence Force across Chin State, and Magway and Sagaing regions.

The number of internally displaced people (IDPs) continues to rise in the northwest as a result and stands at 327,400 people as of 25 April. Partners and local sources recently verified the new displacement of 9,341 people in Tabayin Township bringing the total number of IDPs in Sagaing Region to 240,600. Meanwhile, 36,300 IDPs remain in Chin State while 50,500 IDPs remain in Magway Region. In addition, the destruction of civilian properties continues to be reported across the northwest. At least 8,890 houses and other civilian properties, including churches and monasteries, have reportedly been either burnt down or destroyed in northwest Myanmar since 1 February 2021.

Humanitarian access to conflict-affected and displaced people remains heavily restricted and there are significant gaps in assistance to these communities despite continued efforts by humanitarian partners and local organizations.

Nationwide, as of 25 April, 924,800 people remain displaced across Myanmar, including 578,200 people who have fled their homes as a result of conflict and insecurity since the military takeover.