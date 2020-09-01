Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (25 - 31 August 2020)

AFGHANISTAN

Heavy rainfall that started on 25 August in the centre and east of the country has led to flash floods affecting over 2,000 families and resulting in about 145 deaths. Parwan province is currently the most severely impacted with over 870 houses either partially or completely damaged, and damaged power and water systems, according to initial reports. Affected families need immediate food, shelter, household items and WASH support. Clean-up and search-and-rescue operations are ongoing, while UN agencies and humanitarian partners are supporting the government by providing food items, shelter, NFIs, and cash assistance to flood-affected families.

Recent hostilities around Kunduz City reportedly displaced some 64,050 people. When the fighting stopped, some people were able to return to their villages of origin, however, over 28,200 people are still in need of immediate lifesaving assistance. Humanitarian partners are working with Provincial authorities to provide humanitarian assistance, including emergency shelter, NFIs and mobile health teams.

PAKISTAN

Monsoon rains continue to affect Pakistan and resulted in the death of 163 people and over 100 people being injured, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). Since the start of the monsoon rains, over 1,590 houses were fully or partially damaged. After heavy spells of rainfall and urban flooding occurred in Sindh province and its capital Karachi, the provincial Government declared 20 districts as ‘calamity-affected areas’. National and provincial disaster authorities, the Pakistan Military and Civil society organization, supported by UN agencies and I/NNGOs, are providing relief assistance to the affected populations.

MYANMAR

Monsoon rains and floods continue to impact thousands of people in the country. According to the Department of Disaster Management (DDM), over 18,000 people were temporarily displaced as of 23 August due to floods across multiple regions in central, northern, and eastern Myanmar. DDM has provided initial emergency support to people displaced, including food assistance. Water levels of major rivers in the country have been rising to danger points since mid-August and further floods and temporarily displacement may be expected during this monsoon season.

