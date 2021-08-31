Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (24 – 30 August 2021)

AFGHANISTAN

Needs assessments and response such as health, nutrition, food, water, sanitation, and hygiene activities continued across the country. In the last week, 44,000 people received humanitarian aid in the north-east, while 22,000 people affected by drought received humanitarian assistance in the north. Twelve assessments teams and aid response are ongoing for several thousand people displaced in Kabul City, in addition to other parts of the country. On 30 August, a plane carrying WHO medicines and health supplies landed in the country, bringing 12.5 metric tons of supplies to cover the basic health needs of more than 200,000 people, as well as provide 3,500 surgical procedures and treat 6,500 trauma patients. They will be immediately delivered to 40 health facilities in 29 provinces across Afghanistan. Decades of conflict and a severe drought has exacerbated the situation for vulnerable people. The economic situation continues to be of major concern in terms of the continuity of basic services and impact on the most vulnerable people. Price increases of staples continue to be reported along with scarcity of basic commodities which will impact overall humanitarian needs going forward.

PHILIPPINES

In Mindanao, about 2,790 people were forcibly displaced in the past week following clashes between the military and non-state armed groups, and conflict between non-state armed groups. About 1,750 peoplle fled their homes in Lanao del Norte Province on 21 August as the military launched operations against a non-state armed group with ties to the Islamic State. Security operations against a non-state armed group in the provinces of Bukidnon and Zamboanga del Norte also resulted in the displacement of 690 people.

A feud between two members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front in Sultan Kudarat Province led to the displacement of 350 people on 25 August. The displaced people sought shelter in gyms and schools in the affected areas, and are being provided with relief items by local government agencies.

MYANMAR

Population movement remains fluid in northern Shan, with armed clashes between the Myanmar Armed Forces (MAF) and Ethnic Armed Organizations (EAOs) or among EAOs themselves reported regularly across a number of townships. In Kyaukme Township, close to 2,000 people were newly displaced from 11 to 19 August due to clashes between the Restoration Council of Shan State/Shan State Army and the alliance of Ta’ang National Liberation Army and the Shan State Progress Party/Shan State Army.

There have been further small-scale displacements due to clashes between the MAF and various EAOs or among the EAOs in Hsipaw Hsipaw, Kutkai and Muse townships over the course of August. Since the beginning of 2021, around 26,300 people have been internally displaced across 15 townships in Shan State. While many were able to return to their places of origin within weeks, around 6,410 of them remain displaced to date, unable to return home due to insecurity. The humanitarian situation in the area has been aggravated by the recent floods and landslides, which affected around 350 families who were already displaced due to earlier hostilities in Muse Township.

Despite the ongoing efforts to respond to people’s humanitarian needs, food security and access to health care remain a pressing concern for most of the newly displaced people and those living in affected communities. Northern Shan already hosted around 9,800 internally displaced people in camps established since 2011.

INDONESIA

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake with a depth of 10km hit Tojo Una Una District in Central Sulawesi on 26 August. At least one person was reportedly killed, several other people were injured, and 1,050 people from 311 households took refuge to higher ground. About 60 houses and other building were reportedly damaged.

Local government agencies and the Indonesian Red Cross mobilized personnel to conduct impact and damage assessments, and provided immediate relief assistance