Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (23 - 29 November 2021)

AFGHANISTAN

The humanitarian response in Afghanistan, including urgent support to people for winter, is scaling up with improved funding and access to life-saving aid. However, needs and vulnerabilities are increasing and outpacing the capacity of humanitarians to reach people in crisis. One in four pregnant women and 1 in 2 children are malnourished. One in two people do not know where their next meal is coming from. And 1 in 2 people now need humanitarian aid to survive. Temperatures have already dipped below zero and people need winter clothing, emergency shelter, heating and fuel, and rental support in areas prone to cold climatic conditions. Previous year trends indicate that by November, cases of hypothermia, acute respiratory infections and death directly and indirectly associated with cold are likely to increase. As the harsh winter sets in, operational partners are working around the clock to provide winterization assistance, despite financial system challenges amid the cash and liquidity crisis.

SOLOMON ISLANDS

On 24 November, riots erupted in Honiara, the capital of Solomon Islands. A substantial number of buildings and businesses were burned down, destroyed, and/or looted. Unconfirmed reports suggest up to 2,000 people may have been displaced by the violence. Humanitarian partners on the ground have provided safe passage for vulnerable people, provided food assistance to people in need, including in quarantine facilities, and are planning to carry out the distribution of non-food relief items. Aid agencies also provided support to the National Referral Hospital to ensure it was able to function throughout the disturbances. As of 29 November, tensions remain in some parts of the Honiara.

MYANMAR

The humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate in the country’s northwest with internally displaced people newly identified, particularly in Sagaing Region, due to escalating armed clashes between the Myanmar Armed Forces (MAF) and the Chinland Defence Forces (CDF) as well as various local People’s Defence Forces. More than 26,000 people were newly identified as being displaced across 4 townships of Sagaing Region over the reporting period, taking the total number of IDPs in this region to 41,000 as of 22 November. Close to 23,300 people are currently displaced in Chin State and about 11,750 people in Magway Region. There are also ongoing reports of people crossing the border into India, in addition to the 15,000 people who had already been recorded as crossing since February. At least 40 additional houses and a church in Thantlang Town in Chin were reportedly burnt down on 28 November, taking the total to 386 houses burnt or destroyed in the town since 18 September. Civilians left the town several months ago and 10,000 displaced people are now sheltering along the Indian border in Thantlang Township. Humanitarians are particularly concerned about shortages of food, fuel and medical supplies across conflict areas in Chin and are seeking urgent access to Mindat Township where up to 26,000 people, including nearly 4,000 IDPs and almost 22,000 host community members are thought to need humanitarian assistance. Additionally, around 6,300 people who were displaced by the earlier MAF-Arakan Army conflict are still sheltering in Paletwa Township in Chin State.