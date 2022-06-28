Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (21 - 27 June 2022)

AFGHANISTAN

On 22 June, a 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck southeastern Afghanistan, leading to wide-scale destruction across already vulnerable districts in Paktika and Khost provinces. In addition to loss of life and devastating injury, the earthquake has resulted in the destruction of critical infrastructure --including homes, health facilities, schools and water networks -- leaving thousands vulnerable to further harm. One 27 June, the Humanitarian Coordinator launched an emergency appeal calling for $110 million to urgently help 362,000 men, women and children for the next three months in the hardest-hit areas in the provinces of Paktika and Khost. This new appeal is part of this year’s Humanitarian Response Plan, which calls for $4.4 billion, but is massively underfunded at just over one third. The UN and humanitarian partners are borrowing stocks, personnel, and resources from existing humanitarian programmes, which will have immediate impact if these stocks are not replenished (particularly food stocks and WASH supplies).

KIRIBATI

On 11 June, the Kiribati Government declared a State of Disaster due to drought. According to government sources, the entire country (some 120,000 people) has been affected - with the most critical situation to be reported on the island of Tarawa. The immediate response is to focus on 50,000 of the most affected people (about 40% of the country’s total population), including those living on South Tarawa and the outer islands. They will be provided with WASH and hygiene kits from prepositioned stocks and subsequently with further humanitarian relief supplies from warehouses in Suva, Fiji, and Brisbane, Australia. This follows an initial assistance of 100 solar distillation units for outer communities last week. The Pacific Humanitarian Team is working closely with Government counterparts and partners on the ground to further assess the situation and to provide support to the Government-led response.

BANGLADESH

Flash floods have affected 7.2 million people in nine districts in northeastern Bangladesh. The Humanitarian Coordination Task Team (HCTT), co-chaired by the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief and the UN Resident Coordinator’s Office, has approved a HCTT response plan for flash floods calling for US$58.4 million for prioritized assistance to 1.5 million flood-affected people in five districts, from July to December 2022. The response plan is informed by needs assessment and rapid gender analysis and will complement the government-led response.

The priority sectors are food security and nutrition, shelter, WASH and protection, and the priority districts are Sunamganj, Netrokona, Sylhet, Habiganj and Moulvibazar.

MYANMAR

The overall security situation across Myanmar remains alarming, with fighting escalating in multiple states and regions, particularly in northwest and southeast Myanmar. The number of internally displaced people (IDPs) is on the rise in these two regions for the past weeks. Latest data verified that 21,900 people in Pauk, Tilin and Yesagyo townships in Magway Region, 25,600 people in Chaung-U,

Khin-U and Pale townships in Sagaing Region, and 1,900 people in Kyaukkyi township in eastern Bago were displaced between 14 and 20 June. Several reported displacements could not be verified due to access constraints and limited connectivity. As of 20 June, the total number of people internally displaced inside Myanmar continues to surpass one million.

Since the onset of the monsoon season, heavy winds and rains have continued to hit a number of areas in the country and the water level of the Ayeyarwady River is rising. As a result, flooding was reported in several townships across Kachin State, submerging shelters, destroying food stocks and vehicles, and triggering several landslides. A total of 394 households comprising 1,654 people were temporarily relocated to nine evacuation sites in Bhamo Township. Another 139 people were also temporarily relocated to five evacuation sites in Shwegu Township due to the flooding. Humanitarian partners and the de facto authorities have been providing assistance to flood-affected people