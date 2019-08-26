Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (20 - 26 August 2019)

AFGHANISTAN

Education was interrupted for 700 children following an arson attack on a high school for girls in the Shakar Dara District of Kabul on 20 August. While no group has claimed the attack,

Government officials have attributed the incident to Non-State Armed Groups.

Education is increasingly a target in Afghanistan with nearly 200 schools attacked in 2018 alone. According to UNICEF, the ongoing conflict left more than 1,000 schools closed in the country by the end of 2018, denying half a million children their right to education.

PHILIPPINES

Northern provinces and Metro Manila have been hit by floods and landlsides following heavy monsoon rains compounded by Tropical Cyclone Bailu (local name Inday). Rains left densely populated areas of Metro Manila in knee-high floods, while flash floods and landslides in northern and central Luzon on 24-25 August affected thousands and left two people dead. The province of Ilocos Norte bore the brunt of the torrential rains, causing widespread flooding, displaced communities, inundated farmlands and drowned livestock. According to government reports, 241 families remain displaced and are taking refuge in evacuation centers or hosted by relatives and friends. Agricultural and infrastructure damages are estimated to amount to more than US$570,000. The provincial government of Ilocos Norte hase declared a state of calamity to access funds to support response and early recovery efforts.

MYANMAR

Clashes between the Myanmar Military and ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) continue in seven townships of northern Shan State, with more than 7,000 people displaced since 17 August. In some areas where fighting subsided, people were able to return home, but more than 4,400 people remain displaced in Lashio, Hseni and Kutkai townships as of 23 August. The conflict in the area has escalated as the Myanmar Military responded to attacks in Mandalay Region and Nawnghkio Township by the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TLNA), the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) and the Arakan Army (AA). Local authorities, private citizens, local civil society, the Myanmar Red Cross Society and religious organizations are providing immediate assistance including food, non-food items (such as sleeping mats) and hygiene kits.

UNHCR, ICRC and a number of NGOs are also providing assistance, but access is limited. Local organizations have better access, but report that they too are facing increasing difficulties reaching people in need.

