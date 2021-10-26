Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (19 - 25 October 2021)

AFGHANISTAN

The Food Security and Agriculture Cluster has warned that 22.8 million people will face acute food insecurity starting in November. The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report has found that more than one in two Afghans will be facing crisis (IPC Phase 3) or emergency (IPC Phase 4) levels of acute food insecurity through the November 2021 to March 2022 lean season, requiring urgent humanitarian interventions to meet basic food needs and to protect livelihoods.

Among those at risk are 3.2 million children under the age of 5 who are expected to suffer from acute malnutrition by the end of this year.

NEPAL

Unseasonal heavy rains since 17 October brought floods and landslides across the country and have killed over 100 people. Heavy rains and floods have reportedly damaged rice paddy crops worth more than US$50 million. Roads, bridges, and other physical infrastructure were also damaged. The impact of the floods, combined with existing livelihood setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, could have a devastating impact on many communities in Nepal in the coming months. The impact of evacuations, collective sheltering, and rescue operations on COVID-19 transmission rates will be monitored over the coming weeks.

BANGLADESH

A violent attack in the early morning of 22 October in the Rohingya refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar resulted in the death of at least seven refugees and an unspecified number of injured, including children. Following the attack,

UNHCR called on the Bangladesh authorities to take immediate measures to improve security in the refugee camps and to investigate, arrest, and prosecute those responsible for instigating and committing violent attacks. The killings came amid mounting tensions following the killing of prominent Rohingya refugee leader Mr. Mohib Ullah on 29 September.

MYANMAR

Civilians in Shan State continue to be displaced by armed clashes between ethnic armed organisations (EAOs) or between EAOs and the Myanmar Armed Forces (MAF).

In Mongkaing Township, almost 860 people were newly displaced in between 11 to 18 October, while more than 1,500 people who had been displaced since 16 September were able to return home. Displacement and returns were also documented in Hsipaw, Kunhing and Kyaukme townships. Humanitarian responders are working to deliver critical assistance and protection services amid access challenges and a fragile security situation. Since early 2021, about 44,200 people have been displaced by conflict across 17 townships in Shan State, of whom about 17,900 remain displaced in 8 townships.