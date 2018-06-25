Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (19 - 25 June 2018)

AFGHANISTAN

1,600 new displacements have been reported in Afghanistan due to conflict in the past week.

Displacements this year have been reported in 33 out of 34 provinces in the country, with the highest numbers in Faryab (22,250 people) and Kunduz (19,800 people.)

1,600 newly displaced

In the past week, 530 people arrived in Qala-e-Naw City, the provincial capital of Badghis, from six districts within the same province, due to the ongoing drought. To date, more than 21,000 drought-affected people have migrated to urban centres from their farms and homes. In the same period, flooding affected more than 10,000 people in five districts in Bamyan province and two districts in Daykundi province.

21,000 people migrated

VIET NAM

Heavy rainfall in the northern mountainous regions of Viet Nam, including in the provinces of Lai Chau and Ha Giang, have caused extensive flash floods and landslides, killing five people and causing damage to infrastructure and agriculture. The economic loss is estimated to be VND 20 billion (US$875,000). Search and rescue operations are reportedly underway. Provincial Steering Committees for Natural Disasters, and Search and Rescue have reported a rapid increase in water levels. Further rainfall is forecast for the coming days.

MYANMAR

Monsoon seasonal floods have affected 11 states and regions of Myanmar since early June. Water levels are now receding in many of the affected areas and most of the 44,500 people who had been evacuated to safer areas have now been able to return to their homes. As of 22 June, over 9,500 houses have been inundated or damaged, 24 people have died, and four people have been injured. The Government’s Department for Disaster Management, the Myanmar Red Cross Society, local organizations, and private sector donors have provided assistance to affected people.

24 people dead

INDONESIA

On 22 June, 300 houses were inundated by flash floods in Alasmalang Village, Banyuwangi District, East Java Province. 15 of the houses were heavily damaged by the flood waters. The local government and stakeholders provided support to 1,600 flood-affected people. On 23 June, heavy rains triggered landslides in Lumajang District, East Java Province. The National Disaster Management Authority (BPBD), Armed Forces, and Police are leading the response.

PHILIPPINES

During the previous week, 1,400 families were displaced due to armed conflict between the Philippine army and the ISIS-linked Maute Group in Lanao del Sur, Mindanao. 464 families are in evacuation centres, while the remainder are staying with other families. The Provincial Government of Lanao del Sur is leading the response.