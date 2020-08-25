Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (18 - 24 August 2020)

AFGHANISTAN

From 13 to 23 August, fighting between Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) and a non-state armed group (NSAG) continued in Kunduz Province and reportedly resulted in the deaths of 17 civilians and 43 people being injured. Almost 25,000 people were displaced in Kunduz Province and further displacement is expected as the fighting continues.

Humanitarian partners have deployed 12 inter-agency assessment teams to assess the needs of the displaced population. Since the beginning of 2020, more than 122,000 people were displaced by conflict across the country, including 27,000 IDPs in the north-east of Afghanistan.

25K people displaced

PHILIPPINES

A 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck the province of Masbate in the Bicol Region on 18 August. According to the Government, more than 1,000 people are currently displaced and staying in 11 evacuation centers. Over 620 houses have been destroyed or damaged, while local authorities continue to conduct damage assessments. The local Government of Cataingan, the epicenter of the earthquake, is facilitating the relocation of 60 families in a coastal village where the water level rose by one meter and where intruding sea waters are not subsiding. Humanitarian agencies are working with their local partners in consolidating information on the immediate needs of the affected population.

+1K people displaced

CHINA

Severe floods and rising river levels continue to affect provinces in China, including Sichuan Province, where more than 4.5 million people have been affected and over 60,000 people have been evacuated due to extensive flooding. On 22 August, the Government’s flood control emergency response was downgraded to national level 4. However, more heavy rains are forecast and the situation will likely be compounded by Cyclone Bavi which is expected to bring additional rainfalls to the eastern coast of China. The Ministry of Emergency Management (MEM) issued a three days risk warning of national natural disasters for 23-25 August. The Government allocated US$66 million on 18 August to support the emergency relief and recovery efforts in affected provinces. The China Red Cross is supporting the response and has allocated relief materials.