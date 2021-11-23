Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (16 - 22 November 2021)

AFGHANISTAN

The humanitarian response in Afghanistan is scaling up with improved funding and access to life-saving aid. However, needs and vulnerabilities are increasing and outpacing the capacity of humanitarians to reach people in crisis. One in four pregnant women and 1 in 2 children are malnourished. One in two people do not know where their next meal is coming from. And 1 in 2 people now need humanitarian aid to survive.

Between 1 September and 15 November, UN and partners provided 7.2 million people with food assistance; reached more than 880,000 people with primary and secondary health-care consultations; they assisted almost 199,000 drought-affected people through water trucking; and treated more than 178,000 children under five for acute malnutrition. Afghanistan’s Flash Appeal seeking $606 million to help 11 million people most in need in the last four months of 2021 is 100 per cent funded. However, all financial commitments have not been translated into actions on the ground, due to financial system challenges amid the cash and liquidity crisis.

INDIA

Heavy rainfall on 18-19 November lead to floods in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, affecting over 70,000 people in four districts. A total of 32 people have died while 30 are still missing. More than 3,000 houses have been damaged and almost 58,000 people have been evacuated to relief camps. The Annamayya Dam sustained extensive damages as it received a heavy inflow of water from upstream rivers. The water level is receding, and the emergency needs remain within the response capacity of state authorities.

INDONESIA

Indonesia continues to experience a heavy rainy season exacerbated with the La Nina phenomenon affecting the region, with a reported increase in the occurrence of flooding and landslide events across the country. Following floods in Central Kalimantan, the Provincial Government reports that as of 20 November, 96,015 people were affected by the floods in 6 districts/municipalities, an increase from 67,508 people three days earlier. Flood waters in West Kalimantan have started to recede and roads are largely passable.

Houses along the riverbank remain inundated. In Sintang alone (the worst affected district), the situation peaked on 17 November when there were 130,000 affected people, including some 30,000 people displaced. A landslide in Banjarnegara Regency in Central Java Province on 19 November killed three people. Floods in Aceh Timur in Aceh on 18-20 November and in Tebing Tinggi city of North Sumatra on 21-22 November have inundated an estimated 4,000 houses and have directly affected about 14,000 people. Local government agencies and the Indonesian Red Cross have responded to the situation and provided basic humanitarian needs, including early warning information that was disseminated widely through various communication channels.