Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (13 – 19 July 2021)

AFGHANISTAN

Intensified conflict and clashes between Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) and a Non-State Armed Group (NSAG) has led to displacement in Kandahar Province.

An estimated 11,200 people have been displaced to various part of Kandahar city due to fighting that started on 10 July, according to local authorities. Provincial authorities are providing temporary shelter and food, while humanitarian partners are urgently working together to assess need and provide aid to displaced families. Based on initial reports, food, water, shelter and WASH assistance are the most urgent needs. The provision of aid is hindered by the closure of main roads, NSAG checkpoints and the presence of IEDs.

INDONESIA

Heavy rainfall on 13 to 17 July has affected at least 12 districts and cities in West Kalimantan. At least one person has died, another person is missing, over 15,000 houses and buildings are inundated, and over 27,000 people are directly affected by flood water. Local government authorities are conducting assessments, coordinating response efforts and providing relief items. Smaller scale floods have also been reported across North and South Sulawesi, Aceh Tengah of Aceh, and Seluma of Bengkulu.

MYANMAR

Available figures on hospitalization and cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) indicate that the number of COVID-19 infections is rapidly increasing.

Between 12-18 July, a total of 32,023 cases were reported with a test positivity rate of 35.3 per cent. At least 233 deaths attributed to COVID-19 were reported during last week, with the regions of Bago, Yangon and Sagaing most heavily affected. Stay-at-home orders have been issued in over 70 townships across the country. Information on the capacity of the health system to cope with the increasing workload of severe and acute cases is limited, but available data from last year suggests that capacities will be surpassed soon if the current trend continues. As access to health facilities is extremely limited, the provision of critical health services and COVID-19 vaccination are urgent priorities. Partners are working on re-operationalizing testing and surveillance activities and establishing COVID-19 treatment centers within the constraints of available resources and capacities.