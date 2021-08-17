Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (10 – 16 August 2021)

AFGHANISTAN

Thousands continue to be displaced into Kabul and other urban areas in large numbers. To date, 17,500 newly internally displaced people have been identified in the past month. Most of the IDPs arriving in recent days were reported to have arrived from Ghazni and Logar provinces. Some 13,500 of these people have received food, cash, health, household items and water and sanitation support. More than 550,000 people have been displaced by conflict in Afghanistan this year alone. Since the end of May, the number of conflict displaced people has more than doubled. Further, the number of people displaced by conflict this year already surpasses the humanitarian communities planning figure (500,000) for 2021.

The humanitarian community – both the UN and non-governmental organizations – remains committed to helping people in the country. While the situation is highly complex, humanitarian agencies are staying and delivering to people in need.

Some 18.4 million people were already in need of humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan. The $1.3 billion Humanitarian Response Plan for Afghanistan remains just 38 per cent funded, leaving an almost $800 million shortfall.

PHILIPPINES

An earthquake of 7.1 magnitude at a depth of 66 km occurred 56 km off of the south-eastern coast of Mindanao on 12 Aug at 01.46 local time. The epicentre was 78 km southeast of Mati City in Davao Oriental Province, Davao Region. A tsunami warning was issued but was then lifted.

Three aftershocks with a magnitude up to 5.4M were registered in the area. Up to 12,000 people were exposed to very strong shaking and up to 685,000 to strong shaking. According to media reports, there are no casualties or damage.

INDONESIA

Between 11-16 August, heavy monsoon rains have caused floods in a number of regions in Indonesia. Floods were reported in Tanah Laut and Tanah Bumbu regencies in South Kalimantan, directly affecting about 6,000 people and inundated 1,800 houses. In Aceh Jaya, floods affected 64,000 people and inundated some 1,900 houses, while at least 300 houses were flooded in Nias Utara in North Sumatra. In each regencies, local governments and community-based organizations provided immediate assistances that include evacuation, shelter, food, and other basic living items.