Asia and Pacific Region COVID-19 Situation Report No. 2

Reporting Period: as of 13 April 20

Highlights

Iran, China, India, Pakistan, Indonesia and the Philippines have the most cases of COVID-19 and related deaths.

Bangladesh and Myanmar remain vulnerable with fragile health systems, refugees and displaced populations, including Cox's Bazar with overcrowded conditions.

Afghanistan, Iran and Pakistan are compounded with significant cross-border movements.

Lao PDR, Nepal and Papua New Guinea face risk given weak health systems, limited testing capacity and cross-border movements Pacific island countries are at risk due to weak health systems, natural disasters and geographic isolation.

India, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines have rapidly rising cases with health systems at risk of collapsing without sufficient support.

The 22 UNFPA Country Offices and the Pacific Sub-Regional Office in the Asia-Pacific region are engaged in preparedness and response activities to ensure the continuity of lifesaving sexual and reproductive health (SRH) and gender-based violence (GBV) services, the protection of health workers and to assess health and socio-economic impacts of COVID-19.

UNFPA Asia and the Pacific regional office (APRO) is providing programmatic, technical and operational support to country offices and the Pacific sub-regional office (PSRO) to the offices in the Pacific. APRO has developed COVID-19 specific guidance on the inclusion of older persons; adaptation of dignity kits and distribution strategies during COVID-19 response; provision of maternal and neonatal health services guidelines; a regional operational guidance on Reproductive, Maternal, Neonatal, Child and Adolescent Health together with WHO and UNICEF; a brief on key considerations for including GBV and gender related questions in socio-economic impact surveys; and a working paper on the socio-economic impacts of COVID-19. APRO is finalising a technical guidance note on Family Planning. PSRO has developed a Pacific dignity kit guidance including kit customisation for women with disabilities; and an advocacy note on the engagement of armed actors in containment and response to COVID-19 in the Pacific.