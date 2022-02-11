Are persons with disabilities included in the effort to leave no-one behind? Mapping disability data in development in Asia and the Pacific

As the United Nation’s sexual and reproductive health agency, UNFPA’s mandate is grounded in the Programme of Action of the 1994 International Conference on Population and Development, which calls for the realization of the rights of all persons. This includes people living with disabilities and their participation in all aspects of social, economic and cultural life.

In the Asia Pacific region, UNFPA and partners work together to implement the Incheon Strategy to “Make the Right Real” for Persons with Disabilities. The Incheon Strategy is the region’s first set of disability-specific development goals to track progress towards the fulfilment of rights of persons with disabilities.

In the region, it is estimated that there are over 650 million persons with disabilities. However, without accurate, timely and disaggregated data, countries are unable to develop effective policies and programmes, monitor the wellbeing of persons with disabilities and evaluate the equity and impact of development efforts. This endangers country commitments to ‘leave no one behind’ and undermines their obligations to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

This groundbreaking report demonstrates the importance of ensuring data is inclusive and provides recommendations for immediate action in order to improve the collection, analysis and reporting of disability data. We hope this report will be used as a tool for future advocacy and ultimately better data for all.

Björn Andersson

Regional Director

UNFPA Asia and the Pacific