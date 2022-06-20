ARCS Starts Carrying Hole-In-Heart Patients To Pakistan

On Friday, 17th of June 2022, at the Torkham Gate the operation of the transplantation of hole-in-heart patients to Pakistan was carried out in the presence of Khalid Ahmad Hamid Deputy Secretary-General of the ARCS. The deal is one of the greatest the Afghan Red Crescent Society has offered in terms of pricing, facilities, and quality in the last 13 years, and it will continue to treat children with coronary heart disease. Still the Afghan Red Crescent has treated more than 13000 patients with heart in hole disease, and more than 7000 patients are currently registered with the Afghan Red Crescent. Afghan Red Crescent attempts signing identical agreements with some of the largest hospitals in the country aimed to treat these patients.