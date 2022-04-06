The ARCS Inaugurated Solar Power Project In Nangarhar Marastoon

Today, on Tuesday, 5th of April 2022 the Afghan Red Crescent Society Solar Power Project Inaugurated In Nangarhar Marastoon Inaugurated Solar Power Project in Nangarhar Marastoon. Which has the capacity to generate 41 kilowatts of electricity per hour at a cost of 4,883,760 afghanis provided to the relevant families. The opening ceremony was attended by Mr. Mia Hafizuddin Qamari, Director of Eastern Zone Coordination, Mr. Maghfoorullah Shahidzoi, Director of the ARCS Marastoons, Mr. Ehsanullah Mamlawal, officer of the Nangarhar Marastoon.

Mr. Qamari, on behalf of the Red Crescent leadership, thanked the donors for the project and said that the project was very important for the participants.