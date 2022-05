On Friday, 19th of May 2022, the Afghan Red Crescent Society has ended-up the distribution process by providing assistance to the remaining 575 families in Yakawlang district of Bamyan province.

The aid was provided by International Fedration under appellate project.

Each family recived 50 kg of flour, 24.5 kg of rice, 7 kg of beans, 5 kg of sugar, 1 kg of green tea, 10 litter of oil, 1 packet of BP5 bisscuts and 2 kg of salt.