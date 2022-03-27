The ARCS Has Ended Up The Distribution Of Aid To 1225 Needy Surveyed Families In Kabul Province

Today, on Saturday, 26th of March 2022 the Afghan Red Crescent Society distributed food and non-food items to 300 needy families of different districts in the courtyard of the Kabul branch. The aid was provided by the Chinese Red Cross and ARCS includes 50 kg of flour, 5 kg of sugar and 2 kg of salt.

It is worth mentioning that this series was started on March 20th for 300 needy families in Kabul province. The aid was also distributed to 300 needy families on the 21st & 22nd March. The aid was ended with the distribution to the remaining 325 families today.