The ARCS Has Begun Distributing Aid To 800 Needy Families In Kabul! [EN/AR/PS]

Today, on Thursday, 14th of April 2022 the Afghan Red Crescent Society has began distributing of aid to 800 families in which 200 needy families received aid in the yard of Kabul branch.

The aid was provided by the German Peace Village Organization. The Aid includes 50 kg of flour, 10 litres of oil, 24.5 kg of rice, 7 kg of beans, 1 kg of green tea, 7 kg of pea, 7 kg of daal mater, 2 kg of salt, 5 kg of sugar.

It's to be mentioned that the remaining 600 families will receive aid in up coming 3 days.