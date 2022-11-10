ARCS Is Going To Send The 87th Group Of Children With Broken Bones And Severe Burns To Germany

On 8th November, in a gathering, which was held in the auditorium of ARCS, Mr. Mawlavi Matiulhaq "Khalis" Acting General President of ARCS introduced 54 children, whose ages were between 1 to 11 years, to the German Peace Village Charity Foundation for treatment.

The patients are those children, whose bones are broken or severely burned and cannot be treated in the country.

In the meeting, Mr. Mawlavi Matiulhaq "Khalis" the Acting General President of ARCS said, "The fundamental objective of ARCS is to reach out to the vulnerable and affected citizens, therefore we have provided extensive services in the health section."

He said, " in order to treat the children, whose bones are broken & severely burned, the German Peace Village-Charity Foundation has been working since 1988, jointly with ARCS ."

As per Mr. Khalis, "twice a year, ARCS sends the Children suffering from mentioned diseases to Germany, where they are treated free of cost & after six months they are returned to the country.”He said, "So far, ARCS has sent more than 4,700 children to Germany for treatment, now this time 54 children are going to be sent in the 87th group & 68 other children, who were sent six months ago to Germany six by ARCS-after completion of the treatment process, will return to the country on 11th November.