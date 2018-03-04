04 Mar 2018

ARCS Donates Relief Items to Internally Displaced Families in Kapisa Province

Report
from Afghan Red Crescent Society
Published on 21 Feb 2018

On 17th February, 2018, ARCS provincial branch in Kapisa province with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) cooperation provided relief items to 305 families that are displace from Takab district due to armed conflicts. The relief items include 75 kg rice, 25 kg bean, 15 liters cooking oil, 5 kg sugar, 2 kg green tea, 2 kg salt, 7 blankets, 1 tarpaulin, one set of cooking dishes, one water can, 4 male scarf, 3 female scarf, 3 cloth washing soap, 7 bath soap, 2 towers, one solar charge torch, one drawing note book, one box of pencil and one platter.

ARCS Disaster Management Department Head, Mr. Abdul Rahman Kalantari; South-Western Central Regional Office Head, Mr. Zafar Khan Tehori; delegate of Ministry of Refugee and repatriation, Mr. Mohammad Qasim Malak Zada; and ARCS provincial branch, Dr. Mohammad Akram were observing the optimal distribution of the relief items.

“The survey team that included the National Society’s volunteers and staff in addition to local elder has surveyed the vulnerable and displaced families’ circumstances. Accordingly, ARCS with ICRC cooperation has managed to provide the most vital relief items.” ARCS Disaster Management Department Head, Mr. Abdul Rahman Kalantari said.

Finally, the beneficiaries have highly appreciated ARCS’ on-time and vitally important humanitarian donation.

