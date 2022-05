Today, on Wednesday, 25th of May 2022, the Afghan Red Crescent Society distributed non-food items to two women schools in Charikar city of Parwan province.

The aid was provided by International Fedration. each family recived 11 chairs, dustbin, 1 table, 12 cups,a gas cylinder, a tray, a teapot, 2 candies, a whiteboard, a stapler, 10 notebooks,12 pens, 1 marker and a fan