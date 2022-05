Today, on Monday, 9th of May 2022, the Afghan Red Crescent Society distributed non-food items to 18 flood affected families in Ghorband district of Parwan province.

The aid was including a tent, 7 blankets, 1 tarpulian, 2 water gillion and a kitchen utensils set.

It has been decided that remain flood affected families will be recived aid up coming days.