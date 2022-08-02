The ARCS Distributed Non-Food Items To 15 Families And Dry Bread And Milk To 2000 Flood-Affected Families In Khas Uruzgan District Of Uruzgan Province

On the 30th and 31st of July, the Afghan Red Crescent Society distributed non-food items to 15 families in the Ab-Faran area and dry bread and milk to 2000 flood-affected families in Khas Uruzgan district of Uruzgan province.

Non-food items included

Tents, Blankets, a set of kitchen wares, water buckets, and a tarpaulin.

This is in the time, that a few days ago, due to heavy floods a large number of financial and personal casualties have been caused to the people in Khas Uruzgan district of Uruzgan province.

Of which, 500 houses are destroyed by water and are not habitable.