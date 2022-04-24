The ARCS Distributed Hygiene Items In Uruzgan Province

On Saturday, 22nd of Ramadan, 23rd of April 2022 , The Afghan Red Crescent Society distributed hygiene items to 600 IDPs, needy and affected families in Qala Now, Absale, Niazi and khwajamad villages of Chori district of Uruzgan province.

These items were provided by ECO organization of WASH project. Each family received bag, 1 bucket, 2 water gillion 10 dettol soas, 7 laundry soaps, toothpaste & brush, 2 bottles of shampoo, 2 packets of pamper, 2 meters katan cloth and some other items.