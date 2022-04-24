The ARCS Distributed Hygiene Items To 600 Families In Nangarhar Province

On Saturday, 22nd of Ramadan, 23rd of April 2022, The Afghan Red Crescent Society distributed hygiene items to 600 IDPs and needy families in Mimla, Arghach and waziro villages of Khogyani district of Nangarhar province.

These items were provided by ECO Organization Wash Project. each family received 1 bag, 1 bucket, 2 water gillion, 10 dettol soas, 7 laundry soaps, toothpaste & brush, 2 bottles of shampoo, 2 packets of pamper and some other items.