The ARCS Distributed Healthcare Items To 1425 Families In Nuristan Province

On Tuesday, 12th of April 2022 the Afghan Red Crescent Society distributed health care items to 600 needy families in Patigal village, 360 needy families in Mandgal village and 465 families in Bazgal village of Kamdish district of Nuristan province.

The donation was made under the auspices of the ECO WASH project. Each family received 10 of Dettol soaps, 7 of laundry soaps a bar of soap, 2 Barrels of water, 1 bucket, toothbrushes, toothpaste, two packs of baby pampers, two meter cloth and a bag.